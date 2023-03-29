Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 197,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,901. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

