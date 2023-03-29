Maripau Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. 326,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

