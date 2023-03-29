Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,173. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $36.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.