Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,179. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

