Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CAO Sells $114,250.00 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,165,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,223. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRO. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 215,818 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,874,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

