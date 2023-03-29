Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $7.20

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.57. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 9,242,373 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

