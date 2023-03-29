Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $7.20

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.57. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 9,242,373 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Trading Up 10.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marathon Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.