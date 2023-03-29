Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

