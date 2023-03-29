Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 221.5% from the February 28th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.2 days.
Major Drilling Group International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $10.11.
About Major Drilling Group International
