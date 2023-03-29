Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 221.5% from the February 28th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.2 days.

Major Drilling Group International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $10.11.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

