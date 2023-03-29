MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MAG Silver by 115.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About MAG Silver

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

