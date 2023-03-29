LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 200.43% from the stock’s current price.
LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ LUXH opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About LuxUrban Hotels
