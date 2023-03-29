LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 200.43% from the stock’s current price.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ LUXH opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CorpHousing Group Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban.

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.