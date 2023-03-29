Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumentum Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LITE opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06.
Several analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
