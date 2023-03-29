Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LITE opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.