LTG Capital LLC Buys 1,027 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

LTG Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,129 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,862,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 170,592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 494.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.96. 167,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

