LTG Capital LLC Acquires 68,108 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LTG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 195.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 15.7% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.13. 1,033,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.37. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

