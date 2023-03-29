Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Lovesac updated its FY24 guidance to $1.83-2.24 EPS.

Lovesac Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LOVE opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $419.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOVE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

