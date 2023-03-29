Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $142.07 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $142.07 million and $2.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004728 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,502,423 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

