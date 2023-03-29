Liquity (LQTY) 1-Day Volume Hits $67.74 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $201.34 million and $67.74 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00008051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,495,266 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

