Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Shares Down 0.7%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$20.03 and last traded at C$20.24. 626,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,123,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC cut Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.38.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.