Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRS remained flat at $11.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.84. Leonardo DRS has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,507,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,865,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,986,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.