Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 677.7% in March

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 677.7% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Lenovo Group stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

