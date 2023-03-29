LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.5% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $238.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

