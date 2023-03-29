LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 250 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $337.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $320.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

