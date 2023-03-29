LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 155,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,335,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $366.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

