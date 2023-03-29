LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $443.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $469.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

