LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

