LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.