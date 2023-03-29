LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average is $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

