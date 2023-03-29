LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.83. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $137.46 and a 52-week high of $188.80. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.