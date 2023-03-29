LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 38,925 iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:CEMB opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

