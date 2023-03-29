LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 936 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VBR opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.