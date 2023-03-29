LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 3,420 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

