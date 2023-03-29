Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $91.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99. Leidos has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

