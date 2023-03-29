Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 901 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.49. 137,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.28.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

