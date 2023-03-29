Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,501,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,577,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

