Legend of RPS Trading Up 0.2% This Week (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS’s genesis date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

