Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $51,363.90 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGHGet Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $51,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,039,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,953,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEGH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 4,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,288. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $537.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 246,398 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 40.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 95,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 62,925 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

