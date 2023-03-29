Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $51,363.90 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $51,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,039,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,953,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of LEGH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 4,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,288. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $537.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 246,398 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 40.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 95,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 62,925 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.