Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Shares Up 20.4%

Shares of Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) traded up 20.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.26. 175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lawson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lawson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32.

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

