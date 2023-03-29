Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 9,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 18,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Laramide Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.
About Laramide Resources
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. The firm’s projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
