Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 9,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 18,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Laramide Resources

(Get Rating)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. The firm’s projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.