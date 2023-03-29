Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 653 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up 1.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,028,000.

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 229,744 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

