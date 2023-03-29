Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,019 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,411,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 432.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 101,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. 30,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,943. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.