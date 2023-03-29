Landmark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LTG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 102,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,743,756 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

