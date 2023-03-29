Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 843 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,341,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,298,000 after buying an additional 101,921 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,238,680. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

