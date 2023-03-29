Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stake Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up 1.4% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 1.81% of Lamar Advertising worth $174,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after acquiring an additional 158,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 365,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after buying an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.3 %

LAMR stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 137,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

