Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

TSE:LIF opened at C$31.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$42.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.18.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.