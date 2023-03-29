Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.91. 58,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.37 and its 200-day moving average is $232.29. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $280.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.