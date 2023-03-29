Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 220,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 656,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kura Oncology news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.