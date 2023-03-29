Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.67. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

