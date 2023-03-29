Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.53. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

Koil Energy Solutions Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Koil Energy Solutions Company Profile

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

