Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Short Interest Update

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,200 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the February 28th total of 500,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,594.0 days.

Kinnevik Price Performance

Shares of KNKBF stock opened at C$13.29 on Wednesday. Kinnevik has a 52-week low of C$11.55 and a 52-week high of C$25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.66.

Get Kinnevik alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNKBF shares. Danske lowered shares of Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DNB Markets cut shares of Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.