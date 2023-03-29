Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.08.

Keyera Price Performance

TSE KEY traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$29.11. The company had a trading volume of 269,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$27.18 and a 12-month high of C$35.48.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

