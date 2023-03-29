KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,509,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises approximately 3.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $95,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,604,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,149,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

